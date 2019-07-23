News More News
Henderson Makes Pick

Bryan Henderson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 recent Depaul grad Bryan Henderson has made his college plans.Henderson has decided to attend Kings College in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania.As a senior he averaged 19.6 ppg with a high of 42 ...

