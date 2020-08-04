Heber Makes Plans
6 foot 1 recent Paterson Kennedy grad Mark Heber has made his plans. Heber has decided to spend a postgraduate season at Woodstock Academy.Heber helped Paterson Kennedy to a 27-4 record and final N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news