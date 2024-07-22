Haynes makes plans
6 foot recent St. Augustine's grad Ethan Haynes has made his plans.Haynes is spending a postgraduate season playing for West Nottingham Academy in Maryland.This season he helped the Hermits to a 14...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news