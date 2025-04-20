Hayes looking for new college home

6 foot 9 former Mater Dei/Covenant College Prep star Adam Afifi was a NJ Hooper honored by the California Conference
6 foot 3 former Newark Central star Zamorian Singleton is looking for a new college home.
6 foot 3 FDU star Terrence Brown has found his new college home after two seasons with the Knights.
6 foot 5 Seton Hall sophomore Garwey Dual is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 8 former Seton Hall Prep star Darrius Phillips is looking for his new college home
