Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Haye Getting Interest

R6zttjda5si5mwhjppyo
Hartnell Haye
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Paul VI Sr. Hartnell Haye is getting college recruiting interest.He is hearing from Division II California University of Pennsylvania as well as a few Division III schools including Cabrin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}