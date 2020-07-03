 NJHoops - Hawkins Finds Next College Home
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 15:35:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hawkins Finds Next College Home

Stevenjahmad Hawkins
Stevenjahmad Hawkins
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 former Rowan College Gloucester County star Stevenjahmad Hawkins has found his next college home. Hawkins is headed to play in the NJAC at Rowan.In the 2018-19 season he averaged 14.1 ppg,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}