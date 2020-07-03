NJHoops - Hawkins Finds Next College Home

Hawkins Finds Next College Home
6 foot 7 former Rowan College Gloucester County star Stevenjahmad Hawkins has found his next college home. Hawkins is headed to play in the NJAC at Rowan.In the 2018-19 season he averaged 14.1 ppg,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news