Former Notre Dame and East Stroudsburg star Steve Harris has signed a professional contract.

harris has signed a professional basketball contract with the Den Helder Suns in the Dutch Basketball League

Harris helped the Warriors to their first NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship in program history last March,

He was named first team All-PSAC East, second team NABC All-Region and was MVP of ESU's PSAC Tournament and Atlantic Regional championships as a fifth-year senior this winter.He led ESU with 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while leading the PSAC and ranking sixth in DII in field goal percentage (66.0), an ESU single-season record.

Harris finished his career with 1,080 points and 668 rebounds, ninth in school history. He set ESU's career field goal percentage record (63.8), ranks fourth in games played (119) and tied for first in postseason games (15).

He helped the Warriors to their third PSAC championship in seven years, and fifth PSAC East regular season in nine years, during his final campaign.

Harris received a medical redshirt after playing in five games in 2016-17, averaging 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. He was coming off a breakout junior season in which he notched 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 2015-16.

As a senior at Notre Dame Harris averaged 12.2 ppg. He was chosen Trenton Times 2nd Team Colonial Valley Conference, All Tournament at KSA Events Holiday Tournament and 2nd Team All CVC.

He was ranked among NJ Hoops top 100 seniors in the Class of 2013

