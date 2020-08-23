Harris Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 Rutgers Prep rising senior Noah Harris has made his college pick.Harris has decided to attend Marist.Last season he helped the Argonauts to a 27-2 record, Somerset County Tournament title ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news