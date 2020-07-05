NJHoops - Harris Makes College Pick

Harris Makes College Pick
5 foot 7 recent Paterson Charter grad Marquis Harris has made his college plans. Harris is headed to D-2 Dominican as a preferred Walk-onThis season he helped Paterson Charter to a 27-4 record and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news