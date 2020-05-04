News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 13:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Harris Finds College Home

Munir Harris
Munir Harris
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 former Atlantic City star Munir Harris has found his college home.The 2016 Atlantic City grad has decided to stay close to home and play for Atlantic Cape CC.After high school he committed...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}