Hargrove Makes Plans
6 foot 4 Paterson Kennedy two sport star Jalen Hargrove has made his plans for next season.Hargrove has decided to attend Choate Academy as a postgrad for football.This season he helped the Knights...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news