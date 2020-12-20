Hargrove Makes College Pick
6 foot 4 former Paterson Kennedy two sport star Jalen Hargrove has made his college plans. Hargrove has committed to play football at Rice next season.This season Hargrove is at Choate Academy for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news