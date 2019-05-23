News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 14:07:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hardiman Makes Plans

Lmvb2upl3btgctk3tmdk
Marquail Hardiman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 West Side Sr. Marquail Hardiman has made his plans for next season.Hardiman has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.This season he helped the Roughride...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}