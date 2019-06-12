News More News
Hansen Getting Interest

Sean Hansen
6 foot 9 Ramsey Sr. Sean Hansen is getting college recruiting interest.Hansen is hearing from Holy Cross, VMI, Brown and Johns Hopkins.An excellent student Hansen is looking to major in engineering...

