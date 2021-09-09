Hammond signs pro contract

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Monmouth University Basketball standout Deion Hammond has signed a professional contract to continue his career on the court in Romania, where he will play with CS Municipal Ploiesti.

"I'm extremely excited to be playing pro ball across the water," said Hammond. "I'm enjoying being in Romania, it's a nice change of scenery. I'm happy that my dreams since being a kid are coming true but are not satisfied, this is just the beginning. I have a lot of love for all the coaches and teammates I had at Monmouth over the years, they played a crucial role in my success up to this point. For that, I'm forever grateful to Coach Rice and the entire Hawk community for supporting me."

Hammond joins the team, which plays in Romania-Liga Nationala, ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. He graduated Monmouth as the program's all-time leading three-point shooter, breaking Dave Calloway's 30-year old record this season. He completed his career with 1,604 points, fifth all-time in program history, to go along with his 270 made triples.

"Big smiles from the whole program that Deion signed in Romania," said Head Coach King Rice. "Deion meant so much to this program from the day he stepped on campus, he represented Monmouth University and Monmouth Basketball to the highest level and we're super happy for him to start his pro journey."

Hammond was a three-time All-MAAC selection and twice named to the First Team in his career at Monmouth, playing in 115 total games and starting 106 of them. He knocked home 536 field goals, eighth most all time, and averaged 13.9 points per game for his career.

