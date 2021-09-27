Gyimesi makes college pick
6 foot 6 Rumson senior Scott Gyimesi has made his college pick.Gyimesi has decided to attend Tufts in Medford Massachusetts.Last season he helped Rumson to an 8-5 record and final NJHoops.com ranki...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news