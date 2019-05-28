News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gunn Switches Plans

Pdanl650k0u3buhjchu8
Mario Gunn
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 East Orange Sr. Mario Gunn has switched his college pick.Gunn had decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Montclair State. He will still be in the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}