Guess Finds New College Home
6 foot 3 Mercer County College sophomore Donovan Guess has found his next college home. The former Leap Academy and Coastal Academy star has committed to Albertus Magnus College in New Haven Connec...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news