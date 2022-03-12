Group 4 Elizabeth vs. Marlboro Preview/Prediction
On Sunday at 4:00 at Rutgers the Group 4 state championship will be held with #14 Elizabeth facing #12 Marlboro.Over the past 10 years with our predictions for the state championship and TOC games ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news