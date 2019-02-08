The Group 3 section of the state tournament includes the schools with the second biggest enrollments.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

GROUP 3: Ramapo over Neptune

North 1 - Ramapo

North 2 - Payne Tech

Central- Neptune

South - Moorestown

North 1 - Ramapo

North 2 - Colonia

Central- Neptune

South - Moorestown

LAST YEAR

Nottingham knocked off Chatham 60-53. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson scored 20. Bredahl had 23 for Chatham.

TWO YEARS AGO

Teaneck took care of Ewing 74-68. 5-foot-9 Jr. Ja'Quaye James and 6-foot Sr. Leondre Washington divided 49.

THREE YEARS AGO

Teaneck topped Winslow 59-50. 5-foot-8 So. Ja'Quaye James tallied 22

FOUR YEARS AGO

Bergenfield surprised Ewing 80-72 in overtime. 6-foot-4 Sr. Stonehill bound football prospect DJ Haskins went for 26 points and 19 rebounds. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr.Trey Lowe had 25 for Ewing.

FIVE YEARS AGO

North champ Newark East Side ran past South/Central champ Ewing 83-56. 6-foot-1 Sr. Akbar Hoffman was on fire with 31 points on 12-15 shooting and 6-7 treys. 6-foot-5 Jr. Trey Lowehad 20 for Ewing.