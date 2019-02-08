Group 3 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule
The Group 3 section of the state tournament includes the schools with the second biggest enrollments.
STATE SEMIFINALS
NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2
CENTRAL VS. SOUTH
STATE FINAL
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PRE-SEASON PICK
GROUP 3: Ramapo over Neptune
North 1 - Ramapo
North 2 - Payne Tech
Central- Neptune
South - Moorestown
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
GROUP 3: Ramapo over Moorestown
North 1 - Ramapo
North 2 - Colonia
Central- Neptune
South - Moorestown
LAST YEAR
Nottingham knocked off Chatham 60-53. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson scored 20. Bredahl had 23 for Chatham.
TWO YEARS AGO
Teaneck took care of Ewing 74-68. 5-foot-9 Jr. Ja'Quaye James and 6-foot Sr. Leondre Washington divided 49.
THREE YEARS AGO
Teaneck topped Winslow 59-50. 5-foot-8 So. Ja'Quaye James tallied 22
FOUR YEARS AGO
Bergenfield surprised Ewing 80-72 in overtime. 6-foot-4 Sr. Stonehill bound football prospect DJ Haskins went for 26 points and 19 rebounds. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr.Trey Lowe had 25 for Ewing.
FIVE YEARS AGO
North champ Newark East Side ran past South/Central champ Ewing 83-56. 6-foot-1 Sr. Akbar Hoffman was on fire with 31 points on 12-15 shooting and 6-7 treys. 6-foot-5 Jr. Trey Lowehad 20 for Ewing.
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday February 26
16th seeded Indian Hills at top seeded Sparta.
9th seeded Garfield at 8th seeded Tenafly.
12th seeded Morris Hills at 5th seeded Wayne Valley.
13th seeded Northern Highlands at 4th seeded Teaneck.
14th seeded Montville at 3rd seeded Ramapo.
11th seeded West Essex at 6th seeded West Milford.
10th seeded Dover at 7th seeded Dwight-Morrow.
15th seeded Pascack Valley at 2nd seeded Wayne Hills
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday Feb 28
winner of Indian Hills/Sparta vs. winner of Garfield/Tenafly.
winner of Morris Hills/Wayne Valley vs. winner of Northern Highlands/Teaneck.
winner of Montville/Ramapo vs. winner of West Essex/West Milford.
winner of Dover/Dwight-Morrow vs. winner of Pascack Valley/Wayne Hills
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 2
FINAL
LAST YEAR
Demarest upset Ramapo 37-36. Stimmel and Rotonde both had 9
TWO YEARS AGO
Teaneck upset River Dell 81-48. Washington netted 24.
THREE YEARS AGO
Teaneck upset Ramapo 67-47. 6-foot-3 Sr. Geani Bannerman tallied 20. Latka had 20 for Ramapo.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Bergenfield held off Teaneck 71-69. Jovani Haskins went for 29. Sr. James Hamiltonadded 21. James led Teaneck with 22.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Mondday February 26
16th seeded Orange at top seeded Rahway.
9th seeded Payne Tech at 8th seeded Warren Hills.
12th seeded Belleville at 5th seeded Snyder.
13th seeded Cranford at 4th seeded Colonia.
14th seeded Voorhees at 3rd seeded West Morris.
11th seeded Parsippany Hills at 6th seeded Carteret.
10th seeded Mendham at 7th seeded Summit.
15th seeded Roxbury at 2nd seeded Irvington
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday February 28
winner of Orange/Rahway vs. winner of Payne Tech/Warren Hills.
winner of Belleville/Snyder vs. winner of Cranford/Colonia.
winner of Voorhees/ West Morris vs. winner of Parsippany Hills/Carteret.
winner of Mendham/Summit vs. winner of Roxbury/Irvington
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 3
FINAL
LAST YEAR
Chatham ousted Irvington 61-45. Bredahl scored 20.
TWO YEARS AGO
Barringer upset Chatham 56-53. McNeil notched 19. LeMon led Chatham with 23.
THREE YEARS AGO
Warren Hills upset Chatham 52-46. Bamford tallied 20.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Colonia trimmed Chatham 45-43. Corbett scored 13.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Newark East Side shut down Summit 54-25. 6-foot-1 Sr. Jamar Gilbert went for 25.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday February 26
16th seeded Northern Burlington at top seeded Wall
9th seeded Middletown North at 8th seeded Jackson Liberty.
12th seeded Ocean Township at 5th seeded Ewing.
13th seeded Red Bank Regional at 4th seeded Hopewell Valley.
14th seeded Steinert at 3rd seeded Matawan.
11th seeded Somerville at 6th seeded Burlington Township.
10th seeded Colts Neck at 7th seeded Brick Township.
15th seeded Lawrence at 2nd seeded Neptune
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday February 28
winner of Northern Burlington/Wall vs. winner of Middletown North/Jackson Liberty.
winner of Ocean Township/Ewing vs. winner of Red Bank/Hopewell Valley.
winner of Steinert/Matawan vs. winner of Somerville/Burlington Township.
winner of Colts Neck/ Brick Township vs. winner of Lawrence/ Neptune
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 2
FINAL
LAST YEAR
Nottingham upset Moorestown 59-56. Johnson scored 20. 6 foot 2 Sr. Connor Dickerson had 21 for Moorestown
TWO YEARS AGO
Ewing knocked off Nottingham 61-52 as Azoroh hit for 29.
THREE YEARS AGO
Pemberton upset Ewing 70-67. 5-foot-8 Sr. Antoine Wilson went for 23. Hale had 20 for Ewing.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Ewing doubled up Hamilton 85-42. Wright scored 24.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Ewing overcame Red Bank 73-62. 6-foot-5 Jr. Trey Lowe had another big night scoring 37. 6-foot-1 So. Sadiq Palmer scored 21 for Red Bank.
SOUTH
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday February 26
16th seeded Deptford at top seeded Moorestown.
9th seeded Delsea at 8th seeded Lacey.
12th seeded Winslow at 5th seeded Timber Creek.
13th seeded Woodrow Wilson at 4th seeded Pinelands.
14th seeded Camden Tech at 3rd seeded Mainland.
11th seeded Toms River East at 6th seeded Westampton Tech.
10th seeded Seneca at 7th seeded Highland.
15th seeded Cherry Hill West at 2nd seeded Ocean City
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday February 28
winner of Deptford/Moorestown vs. winner of Delsea/Lacey.
winner of Winslow/Timber Creek vs. winner of Woodrow Wilson/Pinelands.
winner of Camden Tech/Mainland vs. winner of Toms River East/Westampton Tech.
winner of Seneca/Highland vs. winner of Cherry Hill West/Ocean City
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 2
FINAL
LAST YEAR
Delsea upset Seneca 53-40. 5 foot 9 Sr. Kolby Braxton netted 15.
TWO YEARS AGO
Winslow topped Timber Creek 70-61. Herrin scored 18. Murray notched 20 for Timber Creek
THREE YEARS AGO
Winslow upset Highland 78-52. Cubbage and Lowe both had 20.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Winslow downed Delsea 76-65. Hemingway had 24. Braxton notched 31 points and 17 rebounds for Delsea.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Delsea upset Mainland 54-53. 5-foot-10 Sr. Ronnie Russell had 18. 6-foot-6 Sr. Darius Jenkinswent for 26 for Mainland.