Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024
The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.
GROUP 2
STATE SEMIFINALS
March 5
NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2
CENTRAL VS. SOUTH
STATE FINAL
March 9
at Rutgers
PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
GROUP 2: Camden over Arts
North 1- Ramsey
North 2 - Arts
Central - Manasquan
South - Camden
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
GROUP 2: Manasquan over Madison
North 1- Ramsey
North 2 - Madison
Central - Manasquan
South - Haddonfield
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Manasquan shut down Caldwell 62-29. 6 foot 4 So. Darius Adams had 22.
2 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Newark Central 93-52. 6 foot 2 Jr. Dajuan Wagner had 21.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
5 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.
6 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.
7 YEARS AGO
West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.
8 YEARS AGO
West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.
9 YEARS AGO
North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.
10 YEARS AGO
North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Wed Feb 21
16th seeded Sussex Tech at top seeded Ramsey
9th seeded Mahwah at 8th seeded Lodi
12th seeded Pompton Lakes at 5th seeded Pascack Hills
13th seeded Lenape Valley at 4th seeded Dumont
14th seeded Pequannock at 3rd seeded Vernon
11th seeded West Milford at 6th seeded High Point
10th seeded Westwood at 7th seeded Jefferson
15th seeded Manchester Regional at 2nd seeded Glen Rock
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of Sussex Tech/Ramsey vs. Winner of Mahwah/ Lodi
Winner of Pompton Lakes/Pascack Hills vs. Winner of Lenape Valley/Dumont
Winner of Pequannock/Vernon vs. Winner of West Milford/High Point
Winner of Westwood/Jefferson vs. Winner of Manchester Regional/Glen Rock
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 28
Winner of Sussex Tech/Ramsey/Mahwah/ Lodi vs. Winner of Pompton Lakes/Pascack Hills/Lenape Valley/Dumont
Winner of Pequannock/Vernon/West Milford/High Point vs. Winner of Westwood/Jefferson/Manchester Regional/Glen Rock
FINAL
Fri Mar 1
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Ramsey shut down Elmwood Park 38-33. Fuerst tallied 10.
TWO YEARS AGO
Ramsey upset Mahwah 47-40. 5 foot 10 Sr. Luca Sancilio scored 23.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21.
5 YEARS AGO
Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16.
6 YEARS AGO
Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21.
7 YEARS AGO
Newton nipped Westwood 72-67.
8 YEARS AGO
Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32.
9 YEARS AGO
Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds.
10 YEARS AGO
Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Wed Feb 21
16th seeded Parsippany at top seeded Arts
9th seeded Caldwell at 8th seeded Lyndhurst
12th seeded Hackettstown at 5th seeded Science Park
13th seeded McNair at 4th seeded Madison
14th seeded Becton at 3rd seeded New Providence
11th seeded Ridgefield Park at 6th seeded Rutherford
10th seeded Hanover Park at 7th seeded Bernards
15th seeded Newark Central at 2nd seeded Newark Collegiate
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of Parsippany/Arts vs. winner of Caldwell/Lyndhurst
Winner of Hackettstown/Science Park vs. Winner of McNair/Madison
Winner of Becton/New Providence vs. Winner of Ridgefield Park/ Rutherford
Winner of Hanover Park/Bernards vs. Winner of Newark Central/Newark Collegiate
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 28
Winner of Parsippany/Arts/Caldwell/Lyndhurst vs. Winner of Hackettstown/Science Park/McNair/Madison
Winner of Becton/New Providence/Ridgefield Park/ Rutherford vs. Winner of Hanover Park/Bernards/Newark Central/Newark Collegiate
FINAL
Fri Mar 1
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Caldwell shut down Westside 66-38. Zamloot went for 25.
2 YEARS AGO
Newark Central upset Caldwell 59-55. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jakai Irby had 18.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20.
5 YEARS AGO
West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys.
6 YEARS AGO
Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19.
7 YEARS AGO
West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19.
8 YEARS AGO
West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34.
9 YEARS AGO
Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25.
10 YEARS AGO
Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Wed Feb 21
16th seeded South River at top seeded Mansquan
9th seeded Johnson at 8th seeded Bordentown
12th seeded Willingboro at 5th seeded Spotswood
13th seeded Delran at 4th seeded Delaware Valley
14th seeded Metuchen at 3rd seeded Rumson
11th seeded Roselle Park at 6th seeded Bound Brook
10th seeded Middlesex at 7th seeded Point Pleasant Boro
15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded Holmdel
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of South River/Mansquan vs. Winner of Johnson/Bordentown
Winner of Willingboro/Spotswood vs. Winner of Delran/Delaware Valley
Winner of Metuchen/Rumson vs. Winner of Roselle Park/Bound Brook
Winner of Middlesex/Point Pleasant Boro vs. Winner of Monmouth/Holmdel
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 28
Winner of South River/Mansquan/Johnson/Bordentown vs. Winner of Willingboro/Spotswood/Delran/Delaware Valley
Winner of Metuchen/Rumson/Roselle Park/Bound Brook vs. Winner of Middlesex/Point Pleasant Boro/Monmouth/Holmdel
FINAL
Fri Mar 1
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Manasquan upset South River 60-52. 5 foot 9 Jr. Ryan Frauenheim scored 20.
2 YEARS AGO
Rumson beat Bound Brook 75-44. 6 foot 6 Tufts bound Sr. Scott Gyimesi tallied 24.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24.
5 YEARS AGO
Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys.
6 YEARS AGO
Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret.
7 YEARS AGO
Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19.
8 YEARS AGO
Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19.
9 YEARS AGO
Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23
10 YEARS AGO
Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.
SOUTH
FIRST ROUND
Wed Feb 21
16th seeded West Deptford at top seeded Middle Township
9th seeded oakcrest at 8th seeded Haddon Heights
12th seeded Camden Academy Charter at 5th seeded Lower Cape May
13th seeded Manchester Township at 4th seeded Haddonfield
14th seeded Pleasantville at 3rd seeded Cinnaminson
11th seeded Gloucester at 6th seeded Overbrook
10th seeded Sterling at 7th seeded Medford Tech
15th seeded Lindenwold at 2nd seeded Camden
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of West Deptford/Middle Township vs. Winner of oakcrest/Haddon Heights
Winner of Camden Academy Charter/Lower Cape May vs. Winner of Manchester Township/Haddonfield
Winner of Pleasantville/Cinnaminson vs. Winner of Gloucester/Overbrook
Winner of Sterling/Medford Tech vs. Winner of Lindenwold/Camden
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 28
Winner of West Deptford/Middle Township/Oakcrest/Haddon Heights vs. Winner of Camden Academy Charter/Lower Cape May/Manchester Township/Haddonfield
Winner of Pleasantville/Cinnaminson/Gloucester/Overbrook vs. Winner of Sterling/Medford Tech/Lindenwold/Camden
FINAL
Fri Mar 1
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Middle Township upset Sterling 60-52. Jermaine McNeal notched 19.
2 YEARS AGO
Camden held down Haddonfield 78-45. 6 foot 3 Jr. Dajuan Wagner hit for 21.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Haddonfield 70-42. 6 foot 9 Kentucky bound Sr. Lance Ware had 19.
5 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield edged Camden 69-67. Fleming tallied 28. Brewer paced Camden with 22.
6 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield held off Lower Cape May 63-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Aiden Blake had 16
7 YEARS AGO
Camden edged Haddonfield 42-40. Thompson scored 17.
8 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Medford Tech 82-54. 6-foot-1 So. Corey Greer notched 27.
9 YEARS AGO
Camden thwarted Haddonfield 48-40. 6-foot-1 2 Jr. Brad Hawkins led with 14.
10 YEARS AGO
Camden upset Pemberton 71-67. 6-foot-3 Jr. Jamar Holloway scored 18. 6-foot-1 Si.I'Javion Ivory went for 25 for Pemberton.