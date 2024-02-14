Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.

GROUP 2

STATE SEMIFINALS

March 5

NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2


CENTRAL VS. SOUTH



STATE FINAL

March 9

at Rutgers


PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

PRE-SEASON PICK

GROUP 2: Camden over Arts

North 1- Ramsey

North 2 - Arts

Central - Manasquan

South - Camden

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

GROUP 2: Manasquan over Madison

North 1- Ramsey

North 2 - Madison

Central - Manasquan

South - Haddonfield

PRIOR YEARS    

Advertisement

LAST YEAR

Manasquan shut down Caldwell 62-29. 6 foot 4 So. Darius Adams had 22.

2 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Newark Central 93-52. 6 foot 2 Jr. Dajuan Wagner had 21.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

5 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.

6 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.

7 YEARS AGO

West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.

8 YEARS AGO

West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.

9 YEARS AGO

North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.

10 YEARS AGO

North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.

NORTH 1     

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 21

16th seeded Sussex Tech at top seeded Ramsey

9th seeded Mahwah at 8th seeded Lodi

12th seeded Pompton Lakes at 5th seeded Pascack Hills

13th seeded Lenape Valley at 4th seeded Dumont

14th seeded Pequannock at 3rd seeded Vernon

11th seeded West Milford at 6th seeded High Point

10th seeded Westwood at 7th seeded Jefferson

15th seeded Manchester Regional at 2nd seeded Glen Rock

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of Sussex Tech/Ramsey vs. Winner of Mahwah/ Lodi

Winner of Pompton Lakes/Pascack Hills vs. Winner of Lenape Valley/Dumont

Winner of Pequannock/Vernon vs. Winner of West Milford/High Point

Winner of Westwood/Jefferson vs. Winner of Manchester Regional/Glen Rock

SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 28

Winner of Sussex Tech/Ramsey/Mahwah/ Lodi vs. Winner of Pompton Lakes/Pascack Hills/Lenape Valley/Dumont

Winner of Pequannock/Vernon/West Milford/High Point vs. Winner of Westwood/Jefferson/Manchester Regional/Glen Rock

FINAL

Fri Mar 1


PRIOR YEARS      

LAST YEAR

Ramsey shut down Elmwood Park 38-33. Fuerst tallied 10.

TWO YEARS AGO

Ramsey upset Mahwah 47-40. 5 foot 10 Sr. Luca Sancilio scored 23.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21.

5 YEARS AGO

Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16.

6 YEARS AGO

Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21.

7 YEARS AGO

Newton nipped Westwood 72-67.

8 YEARS AGO

Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32.

9 YEARS AGO

Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds.

10 YEARS AGO

Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.

NORTH 2      

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 21

16th seeded Parsippany at top seeded Arts

9th seeded Caldwell at 8th seeded Lyndhurst

12th seeded Hackettstown at 5th seeded Science Park

13th seeded McNair at 4th seeded Madison

14th seeded Becton at 3rd seeded New Providence

11th seeded Ridgefield Park at 6th seeded Rutherford

10th seeded Hanover Park at 7th seeded Bernards

15th seeded Newark Central at 2nd seeded Newark Collegiate

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of Parsippany/Arts vs. winner of Caldwell/Lyndhurst

Winner of Hackettstown/Science Park vs. Winner of McNair/Madison

Winner of Becton/New Providence vs. Winner of Ridgefield Park/ Rutherford

Winner of Hanover Park/Bernards vs. Winner of Newark Central/Newark Collegiate

SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 28

Winner of Parsippany/Arts/Caldwell/Lyndhurst vs. Winner of Hackettstown/Science Park/McNair/Madison

Winner of Becton/New Providence/Ridgefield Park/ Rutherford vs. Winner of Hanover Park/Bernards/Newark Central/Newark Collegiate

FINAL

Fri Mar 1

PRIOR YEARS        

LAST YEAR

Caldwell shut down Westside 66-38. Zamloot went for 25.

2 YEARS AGO

Newark Central upset Caldwell 59-55. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jakai Irby had 18.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20.

5 YEARS AGO

West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys.

6 YEARS AGO

Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19.

7 YEARS AGO

West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19.

8 YEARS AGO

West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34.

9 YEARS AGO

Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25.

10 YEARS AGO

Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.

CENTRAL  

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 21

16th seeded South River at top seeded Mansquan

9th seeded Johnson at 8th seeded Bordentown

12th seeded Willingboro at 5th seeded Spotswood

13th seeded Delran at 4th seeded Delaware Valley

14th seeded Metuchen at 3rd seeded Rumson

11th seeded Roselle Park at 6th seeded Bound Brook

10th seeded Middlesex at 7th seeded Point Pleasant Boro

15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded Holmdel

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of South River/Mansquan vs. Winner of Johnson/Bordentown

Winner of Willingboro/Spotswood vs. Winner of Delran/Delaware Valley

Winner of Metuchen/Rumson vs. Winner of Roselle Park/Bound Brook

Winner of Middlesex/Point Pleasant Boro vs. Winner of Monmouth/Holmdel

SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 28

Winner of South River/Mansquan/Johnson/Bordentown vs. Winner of Willingboro/Spotswood/Delran/Delaware Valley

Winner of Metuchen/Rumson/Roselle Park/Bound Brook vs. Winner of Middlesex/Point Pleasant Boro/Monmouth/Holmdel

FINAL

Fri Mar 1

PRIOR YEARS        

LAST YEAR

Manasquan upset South River 60-52. 5 foot 9 Jr. Ryan Frauenheim scored 20.

2 YEARS AGO

Rumson beat Bound Brook 75-44. 6 foot 6 Tufts bound Sr. Scott Gyimesi tallied 24.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24.

5 YEARS AGO

Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys.

6 YEARS AGO

Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret.

7 YEARS AGO

Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19.

8 YEARS AGO

Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19.

9 YEARS AGO

Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23

10 YEARS AGO

Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.

SOUTH     

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 21

16th seeded West Deptford at top seeded Middle Township

9th seeded oakcrest at 8th seeded Haddon Heights

12th seeded Camden Academy Charter at 5th seeded Lower Cape May

13th seeded Manchester Township at 4th seeded Haddonfield

14th seeded Pleasantville at 3rd seeded Cinnaminson

11th seeded Gloucester at 6th seeded Overbrook

10th seeded Sterling at 7th seeded Medford Tech

15th seeded Lindenwold at 2nd seeded Camden

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of West Deptford/Middle Township vs. Winner of oakcrest/Haddon Heights

Winner of Camden Academy Charter/Lower Cape May vs. Winner of Manchester Township/Haddonfield

Winner of Pleasantville/Cinnaminson vs. Winner of Gloucester/Overbrook

Winner of Sterling/Medford Tech vs. Winner of Lindenwold/Camden

SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 28

Winner of West Deptford/Middle Township/Oakcrest/Haddon Heights vs. Winner of Camden Academy Charter/Lower Cape May/Manchester Township/Haddonfield

Winner of Pleasantville/Cinnaminson/Gloucester/Overbrook vs. Winner of Sterling/Medford Tech/Lindenwold/Camden

FINAL

Fri Mar 1


PRIOR YEARS        

LAST YEAR

Middle Township upset Sterling 60-52. Jermaine McNeal notched 19.

2 YEARS AGO

Camden held down Haddonfield 78-45. 6 foot 3 Jr. Dajuan Wagner hit for 21.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Haddonfield 70-42. 6 foot 9 Kentucky bound Sr. Lance Ware had 19.

5 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield edged Camden 69-67. Fleming tallied 28. Brewer paced Camden with 22.

6 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off Lower Cape May 63-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Aiden Blake had 16

7 YEARS AGO

Camden edged Haddonfield 42-40. Thompson scored 17.

8 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Medford Tech 82-54. 6-foot-1 So. Corey Greer notched 27.

9 YEARS AGO

Camden thwarted Haddonfield 48-40. 6-foot-1 2 Jr. Brad Hawkins led with 14.

10 YEARS AGO

Camden upset Pemberton 71-67. 6-foot-3 Jr. Jamar Holloway scored 18. 6-foot-1 Si.I'Javion Ivory went for 25 for Pemberton.

Group 2 State Tournament Results/Schedule/All Tournament 2023 2/16/23

Group 2 State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Group 2 State Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement