Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.
GROUP 2
STATE SEMIFINALS
Thursday March 2
NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2
CENTRAL VS. SOUTH
STATE FINAL
Saturday March 4
PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
GROUP 2: Camden over Arts
North 1- Ramsey
North 2 - Arts
Central - Manasquan
South - Camden
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
GROUP 2: Camden over Madison
North 1- Ramsey
North 2 - Madison
Central - Manasquann
South - Camden
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Camden ran past Newark Central 93-52. 6 foot 2 Jr. Dajuan Wagner had 21.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.
5 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.
6 YEARS AGO
West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.
7 YEARS AGO
West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.
8 YEARS AGO
North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.
9 YEARS AGO
North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Tues Feb 21
16th seeded West Milford at top seeded Ramsey
9th seeded Jefferson at 8th seeded Leonia
12th seeded Lakeland at 5th seeded Indian Hills
13th seeded Westwood at 4th seeded Vernon
14th seeded Wallkill Valley at 3rd seeded Dumont
11th seeded Glen rock at 6th seeded Pequannock
10th seeded Lodi at 7th seeded Pascack Hills
15th seeded Lenape Valley at 2nd seeded Elmwood Park
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Feb 23
Winner of West Milford/Ramsey vs. Winner of Jefferson/Leonia
Winner of Lakeland/Indian Hills vs. Winner of Westwood/Vernon
Winner of Wallkill Valley/Dumont vs. Winner of Glen rock/Pequannock
Winner of Lodi/Pascack Hills vs. Winner of Lenape Valley/Elmwood Park
SEMIFINALS
Sat Feb 25
FINAL
Tues Feb 28
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Ramsey upset Mahwah 47-40. 5 foot 10 Sr. Luca Sancilio scored 23.
TWO YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21.
4 YEARS AGO
Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16.
5 YEARS AGO
Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21.
6 YEARS AGO
Newton nipped Westwood 72-67.
7 YEARS AGO
Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32.
8 YEARS AGO
Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds.
9 YEARS AGO
Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Tues Feb 21
16th seeded Becton at top seeded Caldwell
9th seeded Lyndhurst at 8th seeded science Park
12th seeded Verona at 5th seeded McNair
13th seeded Dayton at 4th seeded Newark Collegiate
14th seeded West side at 3rd seeded Rutherford
11th seeded Bernards at 6th seeded Hackettstown
10th seeded Hanover Park at 7th seeded New Providence
15th seeded Newark Central at 2nd seeded Madison
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Feb 23
Winner of Becton/Caldwell vs. Winner of Lyndhurst/Science Park
Winner of Verona/McNair vs. Winner of Dayton/Newark Collegiate
Winner of West side/ Rutherford vs. Winner of Bernards/Hackettstown
Winner of Hanover Park/New Providence vs. Winner of Newark Central/Madison
SEMIFINALS
Sat Feb 25
FINAL
Tues Feb 28
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Newark Central upset Caldwell 59-55. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jakai Irby had 18.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20.
4 YEARS AGO
West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys.
5 YEARS AGO
Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19.
6 YEARS AGO
West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19.
7 YEARS AGO
West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34.
8 YEARS AGO
Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25.
9 YEARS AGO
Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Tues Feb 21
16th seeded East Brunswick magnet at top seeded South River
9th seeded point Pleasant Borough at 8th seeded Spotswood
12th seeded Roselle Park at 5th seeded Rumson
13th seeded Holmdel at 4th seeded bound Brook
14th seeded Johnson at 3rd seeded Raritan
11th seeded Bordentown at 6th seeded Delaware Valley
10th seeded Middlesex at 7th seeded Roselle
15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded Manasquan
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Feb 23
Winner of East Brunswick magnet/South River vs. Winner of point Pleasant Boro/Spotswood
Winner of Roselle Park/Rumson vs. Winner of Holmdel/Bound Brook
Winner of Johnson/Raritan vs. Winner of Bordentown/Delaware Valley
Winner of Middlesex/Roselle vs. Winner of Monmouth/Manasquan
SEMIFINALS
Sat Feb 25
FINAL
Tues Feb 28
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Rumson beat Bound Brook 75-44. 6 foot 6 Tufts bound Sr. Scott Gyimesi tallied 24.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24.
4 YEARS AGO
Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys.
5 YEARS AGO
Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret.
6 YEARS AGO
Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19.
7 YEARS AGO
Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19.
8 YEARS AGO
Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23
9 YEARS AGO
Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.
SOUTH
FIRST ROUND
Tues Feb 21
16th seeded West Deptford at top seeded Haddonfield
9th seeded lower Cape May at 8th seeded Medford Tech
12th seeded Pleasantville at 5th seeded Overbrook
13th seeded Camden Academy charter at 4th seeded Sterling
14th seeded Haddon Township at 3rd seeded Cinnaminson
11th seeded Cedar Creek at 6th seeded Haddon Heights
10th seeded Gloucester at 7th seeded Middle Township
15th seeded Lindenwold at 2nd seeded Camden
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Feb 23
Winner of West Deptford/Haddonfield vs. Winner of Lower Cape May/Medford Tech
Winner of Pleasantville/Overbrook vs. Winner of Camden Academy charter/Sterling
Winner of Haddon Township/Cinnaminson vs. Winner of Cedar Creek/Haddon Heights
Winner of Gloucester/Middle Township vs. Winner of Lindenwold/Camden
SEMIFINALS
Sat Feb 25
FINAL
Tues Feb 28
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Camden held down Haddonfield 78-45. 6 foot 3 Jr. Dajuan Wagner hit for 21.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Haddonfield 70-42. 6 foot 9 Kentucky bound Sr. Lance Ware had 19.
4 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield edged Camden 69-67. Fleming tallied 28. Brewer paced Camden with 22.
5 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield held off Lower Cape May 63-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Aiden Blake had 16
6 YEARS AGO
Camden edged Haddonfield 42-40. Thompson scored 17.
7 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Medford Tech 82-54. 6-foot-1 So. Corey Greer notched 27.
8 YEARS AGO
Camden thwarted Haddonfield 48-40. 6-foot-1 2 Jr. Brad Hawkins led with 14.
9 YEARS AGO
Camden upset Pemberton 71-67. 6-foot-3 Jr. Jamar Holloway scored 18. 6-foot-1 Si.I'Javion Ivory went for 25 for Pemberton.