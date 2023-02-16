The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.

LAST YEAR

Camden ran past Newark Central 93-52. 6 foot 2 Jr. Dajuan Wagner had 21.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.

5 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.

6 YEARS AGO

West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.

7 YEARS AGO

West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.

8 YEARS AGO

North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.

9 YEARS AGO

North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.