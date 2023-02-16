News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-16 13:27:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.

GROUP 2

STATE SEMIFINALS

Thursday March 2

NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2



CENTRAL VS. SOUTH



STATE FINAL

Saturday March 4



PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

PRE-SEASON PICK

GROUP 2: Camden over Arts

North 1- Ramsey

North 2 - Arts

Central - Manasquan

South - Camden

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

GROUP 2: Camden over Madison

North 1- Ramsey

North 2 - Madison

Central - Manasquann

South - Camden

PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Camden ran past Newark Central 93-52. 6 foot 2 Jr. Dajuan Wagner had 21.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.

5 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.

6 YEARS AGO

West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.

7 YEARS AGO

West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.

8 YEARS AGO

North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.

9 YEARS AGO

North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.

NORTH 1    

FIRST ROUND

Tues Feb 21

16th seeded West Milford at top seeded Ramsey

9th seeded Jefferson at 8th seeded Leonia

12th seeded Lakeland at 5th seeded Indian Hills

13th seeded Westwood at 4th seeded Vernon

14th seeded Wallkill Valley at 3rd seeded Dumont

11th seeded Glen rock at 6th seeded Pequannock

10th seeded Lodi at 7th seeded Pascack Hills

15th seeded Lenape Valley at 2nd seeded Elmwood Park

QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Feb 23

Winner of West Milford/Ramsey vs. Winner of Jefferson/Leonia

Winner of Lakeland/Indian Hills vs. Winner of Westwood/Vernon

Winner of Wallkill Valley/Dumont vs. Winner of Glen rock/Pequannock

Winner of Lodi/Pascack Hills vs. Winner of Lenape Valley/Elmwood Park


SEMIFINALS

Sat Feb 25


FINAL

Tues Feb 28


PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Ramsey upset Mahwah 47-40. 5 foot 10 Sr. Luca Sancilio scored 23.

TWO YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21.

4 YEARS AGO

Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16.

5 YEARS AGO

Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21.

6 YEARS AGO

Newton nipped Westwood 72-67.

7 YEARS AGO

Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32.

8 YEARS AGO

Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds.

9 YEARS AGO

Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.

NORTH 2    

FIRST ROUND

Tues Feb 21

16th seeded Becton at top seeded Caldwell

9th seeded Lyndhurst at 8th seeded science Park

12th seeded Verona at 5th seeded McNair

13th seeded Dayton at 4th seeded Newark Collegiate

14th seeded West side at 3rd seeded Rutherford

11th seeded Bernards at 6th seeded Hackettstown

10th seeded Hanover Park at 7th seeded New Providence

15th seeded Newark Central at 2nd seeded Madison


QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Feb 23

Winner of Becton/Caldwell vs. Winner of Lyndhurst/Science Park

Winner of Verona/McNair vs. Winner of Dayton/Newark Collegiate

Winner of West side/ Rutherford vs. Winner of Bernards/Hackettstown

Winner of Hanover Park/New Providence vs. Winner of Newark Central/Madison


SEMIFINALS

Sat Feb 25


FINAL

Tues Feb 28


PRIOR YEARS      

LAST YEAR

Newark Central upset Caldwell 59-55. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jakai Irby had 18.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20.

4 YEARS AGO

West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys.

5 YEARS AGO

Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19.

6 YEARS AGO

West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19.

7 YEARS AGO

West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34.

8 YEARS AGO

Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25.

9 YEARS AGO

Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.

CENTRAL    

FIRST ROUND

Tues Feb 21

16th seeded East Brunswick magnet at top seeded South River

9th seeded point Pleasant Borough at 8th seeded Spotswood

12th seeded Roselle Park at 5th seeded Rumson

13th seeded Holmdel at 4th seeded bound Brook

14th seeded Johnson at 3rd seeded Raritan

11th seeded Bordentown at 6th seeded Delaware Valley

10th seeded Middlesex at 7th seeded Roselle

15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded Manasquan


QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Feb 23

Winner of East Brunswick magnet/South River vs. Winner of point Pleasant Boro/Spotswood

Winner of Roselle Park/Rumson vs. Winner of Holmdel/Bound Brook

Winner of Johnson/Raritan vs. Winner of Bordentown/Delaware Valley

Winner of Middlesex/Roselle vs. Winner of Monmouth/Manasquan


SEMIFINALS

Sat Feb 25


FINAL

Tues Feb 28


PRIOR YEARS      

LAST YEAR

Rumson beat Bound Brook 75-44. 6 foot 6 Tufts bound Sr. Scott Gyimesi tallied 24.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24.

4 YEARS AGO

Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys.

5 YEARS AGO

Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret.

6 YEARS AGO

Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19.

7 YEARS AGO

Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19.

8 YEARS AGO

Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23

9 YEARS AGO

Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.

SOUTH    

FIRST ROUND

Tues Feb 21

16th seeded West Deptford at top seeded Haddonfield

9th seeded lower Cape May at 8th seeded Medford Tech

12th seeded Pleasantville at 5th seeded Overbrook

13th seeded Camden Academy charter at 4th seeded Sterling

14th seeded Haddon Township at 3rd seeded Cinnaminson

11th seeded Cedar Creek at 6th seeded Haddon Heights

10th seeded Gloucester at 7th seeded Middle Township

15th seeded Lindenwold at 2nd seeded Camden


QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Feb 23

Winner of West Deptford/Haddonfield vs. Winner of Lower Cape May/Medford Tech

Winner of Pleasantville/Overbrook vs. Winner of Camden Academy charter/Sterling

Winner of Haddon Township/Cinnaminson vs. Winner of Cedar Creek/Haddon Heights

Winner of Gloucester/Middle Township vs. Winner of Lindenwold/Camden


SEMIFINALS

Sat Feb 25


FINAL

Tues Feb 28



PRIOR YEARS      

LAST YEAR

Camden held down Haddonfield 78-45. 6 foot 3 Jr. Dajuan Wagner hit for 21.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Haddonfield 70-42. 6 foot 9 Kentucky bound Sr. Lance Ware had 19.

4 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield edged Camden 69-67. Fleming tallied 28. Brewer paced Camden with 22.

5 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off Lower Cape May 63-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Aiden Blake had 16

6 YEARS AGO

Camden edged Haddonfield 42-40. Thompson scored 17.

7 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Medford Tech 82-54. 6-foot-1 So. Corey Greer notched 27.

8 YEARS AGO

Camden thwarted Haddonfield 48-40. 6-foot-1 2 Jr. Brad Hawkins led with 14.

9 YEARS AGO

Camden upset Pemberton 71-67. 6-foot-3 Jr. Jamar Holloway scored 18. 6-foot-1 Si.I'Javion Ivory went for 25 for Pemberton.

Group 2 State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Group 2 State Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}