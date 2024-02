The Group 1 segment of the high schools are the smallest public schools in terms of enrollment. GROUP 1 STATE SEMIFINALS March 6 NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2 CENTRAL VS. SOUTH STATE FINAL March 10 in Toms River THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY THE PRE-SEASON PICK GROUP 1: College Achieve Charter over Newark Tech North 1- Paterson Charter North 2- Newark Tech Central- College Achieve Charter South -Woodbury THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK GROUP 1: College Achieve Charter over Newark Tech North 1 - Paterson Charter North 2 - Newark Tech Central - College Achieve Charter South - Pitman

PRIOR YEARS

Advertisement

LAST YEAR Woodbury beat Newark Academy 70-62. 6 foot New Haven bound football Jabron Solomon and 6 foot 4 So. CJ Miller divided 40. 2 YEARS AGO Paterson Charter ran past Burlington City 91-67. 6 foot 2 Sr. Asim Jones scored 30. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Cancelled 5 YEARS AGO New Providence knocked off Burlington City 66-56. 6 foot 1 Sr. Greg Meyers went for 26. 6 YEARS AGO Woodbury edged Cresskill 60-58. Estrada scored 23 including the game winning free throws 7 YEARS AGO Verona ousted Woodbury 69-54. 6-foot-5 Sr. Travis Jocelyn went for 30. 6-foot-5 Sr. Ja'Zere Noel tallied27 for Woodbury. 8 YEARS AGO University upended Paulsboro 63-45. 6-foot-2 Sr. Zamir Wright went for 29. 9 YEARS AGO Paulsboro won the title this year. 10 YEARS AGO South/central champ Pitman beat North Jersey champ Bloomfield Tech 59-48 as 6-foot-8 Villanova bound Jr. Tim Delaney scored 20 on 9-16 shooting. 6-foot-3 Jr. Dachon Burke had 15 for Bloomfield Tech.

NORTH 1

FIRST ROUND Thurs Feb 22 16th seeded Bogota at top seeded Paterson Charter 9th seeded Mountain Lakes at 8th seeded Passaic Charter 12th seeded Emerson Boro at 5th seeded West Caldwell Tech 13th seeded Boonton at 4th seeded Park Ridge 14th seeded Hasbrouck Heights at 3rd seeded New Milford 11th seeded Hawthorne at 6th seeded Waldwick 10th seeded Kinnelon at 7th seeded North Warren 15th seeded Midland Park at 2nd seeded Cresskill QUARTERFINALS Tues Feb 27 Winner of Bogota/Paterson Charter vs. Winner of Mountain Lakes/ Passaic Charter Winner of Emerson Boro/West Caldwell Tech vs. Winner of Boonton/Park Ridge Winner of Hasbrouck Heights/New Milford vs. Winner of Hawthorne/Waldwick Winner of Kinnelon/North Warren vs. Winner of Midland Park/Cresskill SEMIFINALS Thur Feb 29 Winner of Bogota/Paterson Charter/Mountain Lakes/ Passaic Charter vs .Winner of Emerson Boro/West Caldwell Tech/Boonton/Park Ridge Winner of Hasbrouck Heights/New Milford/Hawthorne/Waldwick vs. Winner of Kinnelon/North Warren/Midland Park/Cresskill

FINAL Sat Mar 2





PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Cresskill trimmed Paterson Charter 48-44. Radovich had 14. 2 YEARS AGO Paterson Charter shut down Midland Park 63-38. 6 foot Sr. Jamir Belfield scored 18. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Paterson Charter cut down Cresskill 59-43. Miller had another 19. 5 YEARS AGO Wood-ridge ousted Paterson Charter 52-47. 5 foot 10 So. Moshe Wilson scored 17. 6 YEARS AGO Cresskill shut down New Milford 58-38. 5 foot 11 Sr. Harrison Lubicello and Sr. Michael Ferrara both had 17. 7 YEARS AGO Verona trimmed Cresskill 56-54. 5-foot-11 Sr. Jack Farrell tallied 19. 8 YEARS AGO Verona upset Paterson Charter 58-46. Jocelyn scored 18. 9 YEARS AGO Cresskill outscored Woodridge 72-60. 6-foot-2 Sr. Matt Flood hit for 21. 10 YEARS AGO Cedar Grove upset Cresskill 55-51. 5-foot-1o Sr. Joe Slattery scored 18.

NORTH 2

FIRST ROUND Thurs Feb 22 16th seeded Gateway Academy at top seeded Hoboken 9th seeded Ridgefield at 8th seeded North Arlington 12th seeded American History at 5th seeded University 13th seeded Bard at 4th seeded Shabazz 14th seeded Woodridge at 3rd seeded Newark Tech 11th seeded Weehawken at 6th seeded Cedar Grove 10th seeded Whippany Park at 7th seeded Weequahic 15th seeded Marion P Thomas Charter at 2nd seeded Glen Ridge QUARTERFINALS Tues Feb 27 Winner of Gateway Academy/Hoboken vs. Winner of Ridgefield/North Arlington Winner of American History/University vs. Winner of Bard/Shabazz Winner of Woodridge/Newark Tech vs. Winner of Weehawken/Cedar Grove Winner of Whippany Park/Weequahic vs. Winner of Marion P Thomas Charter/Glen Ridge SEMIFINALS Thur Feb 29 Winner of Gateway Academy/Hoboken/Ridgefield/North Arlington vs. Winner of American History/University/Bard/Shabazz Winner of Woodridge/Newark Tech/Weehawken/Cedar Grove vs. Winner of Whippany Park/Weequahic/Marion P Thomas Charter/Glen Ridge

FINAL Sat Mar 2



PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Newark Tech trimmed Hoboken 52-50. Boyd had 14. 2 YEARS AGO Glen Ridge trimmed West Side 52-48. 6 foot Sr. Bryan Moussako hit for 21. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO University upset Dunellen 61-50. 6 foot 2 Sr. Noah Mack scored 17. 5 YEARS AGO New Providence trimmed American History 49-46. Meyers had 14. 6 YEARS AGO Bloomfield Tech beat Glen Ridge 43-38. 6 foot 3 Jr. KyYon Chapman scored 13. 7 YEARS AGO University upset Glen Ridge 53-51. Dwight scored 16. Liddy led Glen Ridge with 22. 8 YEARS AGO University upset Hoboken 55-49. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tariq McKenith scored 19. Davis scored 20 for Hoboken. 9 YEARS AGO University overcame American History 76-61. 6-foot-1 Jr. Zamir Wright went for 17. 10 YEARS AGO Bloomfield Tech beat Newark Vocational 67-54. 6-foot-3 Jr. Dachon Burke and 6-foot-1 Jr. Salomon Pierre both had 20.

CENTRAL

FIRST ROUND Thurs Feb 22 16th seeded Highland Park at top seeded henry Hudson 9th seeded Dunellen at 8th seeded Eagle Academy 12th seeded Florence at 5th seeded Manville 13th seeded Somerset Tech at 4th seeded Brearley 14th seeded Academy Charter at 3rd seeded College Achieve Charter 11th seeded Point Pleasant Beach at 6th seeded Perth Amboy Magnet 10th seeded STEM Civics at 7th seeded South Hunterdon 15th seeded Keyport at 2nd seeded Shore QUARTERFINALS Tues Feb 27 Winner of Highland Park/henry Hudson vs. Winner of Dunellen/Eagle Academy Winner of Florence/Manville vs. Winner of Somerset Tech/Brearley Winner of Academy Charter/College Achieve Charter vs. Winner of Point Pleasant Beach/Perth Amboy Magnet Winner of STEM Civics/South Hunterdon vs. Winner of Keyport/Shore SEMIFINALS Thur Feb 29 Winner of Highland Park/henry Hudson/Dunellen/Eagle Academy vs. Winner of Florence/Manville/Somerset Tech/Brearley Winner of Academy Charter/College Achieve Charter/Point Pleasant Beach/Perth Amboy Magnet vs Winner of STEM Civics/South Hunterdon/Keyport/Shore

FINAL Sat Mar 2



PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Eagle Academy edged Shore 43-39. Sr. Asan Jones notched 11. 2 YEARS AGO Burlington City trimmed Keyport 74-73. 6 foot Sr. Izaiah Johnson netted 24. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Burlington City beat Bound Brook 73-55. Woodbury scored 25. Harrell had 23 for Bound Brook. 5 YEARS AGO Burlington City handled Willingboro 81-62. 5 foot 7 Sr. Amir Landrum notched 19. 6 YEARS AGO Point Pleasant Beach upset Burlington City 53-47. Traore tallied 23. Thurmond scored 20 for Burlington City 7 YEARS AGO Burlington City upset Bound Brook 61-54. 6-foot-4 Jr. D'Andre Thurmond netted 17. 8 YEARS AGO Florence upset Bound Brook 59-43. Hazel scored 20. 9 YEARS AGO Shore beat Point Pleasant Beach 67-61 as Largey scored 28, 26 in the second half. 10 YEARS AGO Point Pleasant Beach thwarted Shore 67-61. 6-foot-1 Sr. Matt Farrell and 6-foot-5 Noah Yateseach had 20. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kevin Bloodgood scored 26 for Shore.

SOUTH

FIRST ROUND Thurs Feb 22 16th seeded Burlington City at top seeded Kipp Norcross Academy 9th seeded Penns Grove at 8th seeded Woodbury 12th seeded LEAP Academy at 5th seeded Audubon 13th seeded Woodstown at 4th seeded Wildwood 14th seeded New Egypt at 3rd seeded Salem 11th seeded Riverside at 6th seeded Glassboro 10th seeded Paulsboro at 7th seeded Palmyra 15th seeded Pennsville at 2nd seeded Pitman

QUARTERFINALS Tues Feb 27 Winner of Burlington City/Kipp Norcross Academy vs. Winner of Penns Grove/Woodbury Winner of LEAP Academy/Audubon vs. Winner of Woodstown/Wildwood Winner of New Egypt/Salem vs. Winner of Riverside/Glassboro Winner of Paulsboro/Palmyra vs. Winner of Pennsville/Pitman SEMIFINALS Thur Feb 29 Winner of Burlington City/Kipp Norcross Academy/Penns Grove/Woodbury vs. Winner of LEAP Academy/Audubon/Woodstown/Wildwood Winner of New Egypt/Salem/Riverside/Glassboro vs. Winner of Paulsboro/Palmyra/Pennsville/Pitman FINAL Sat Mar 2



PRIOR YEARS