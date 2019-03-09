Group 1 New Providence - Burlington City Preview
On sunday at 7:00 at Rutgers in the Group 1 championship game North jersey champ New Providence takes on central jersey champ Burlington City.Over the past eight years we have predicted all the sta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news