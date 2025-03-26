Grospe makes college pick
Former Ranney star Phil Wheeler inked deal with the 76ers
5 foot 9 former Blair star Carnegie Johnson is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 5 former Mendham star Jesse Hafemeister is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 3 former St. Mary's Rutherford star Nick Boyd is looking for his next college home.
Central Regional's Jay Santucci is among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2025 making D-2 college commitments
