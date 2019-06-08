News More News
basketball

Grimsley Makes Plans

Ibn Grimsley
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 9 Newark Tech Sr. Ibn Grimsley has made his plans for next season.Grimsley has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.As a senior he averaged 12 ppg and 5.5 apg. He ...

