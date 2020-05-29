 NJHoops - Grimsley Makes College Pick
Grimsley Makes College Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
5 foot 10 former Newark Tech and current Olympus Prep postgrad Ibn Grimsley has made his college plans.Grimsley has decided to attend the University of DC.As a high school senior he averaged 12 ppg...

