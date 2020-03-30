News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 08:51:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Griffin Finds New College Home

Bryan Griffin
Bryan Griffin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 8 former St. Joseph's Montvale star Bryan Griffin is transferring up, way up.Griffin is going from D-2 Mercy College to Xavier.This past season he averaged 19.6 ppg, 14.5 rpg and 2 bpg while...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}