Green Makes Pick
6 foot 5 Princeton Day senior Lucas Green has made his college pick. Green has decided to attend Colby CollegeEarlier this season he was named All Tournament at Solebury Tip-Off Tournament.He is av...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news