{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 10:53:48 -0600') }} basketball

Green Makes Pick

Lucas Green
Lucas Green
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 5 Princeton Day senior Lucas Green has made his college pick. Green has decided to attend Colby CollegeEarlier this season he was named All Tournament at Solebury Tip-Off Tournament.He is av...

