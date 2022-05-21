Green makes college pick
6 foot 7 former Timber Creek and current Covenant College Prep star Austin Green has made his college pick.Green has decided to head west to Odessa JC in TexasGreen had a breakout senior season in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news