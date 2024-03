6 foot 4 NJIT senior Mekhi Gray is looking for a new college home.COLLEGE CAREER2020-21 Stats - 3.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 2 treys, 42%, 18%, 63% in 13 mpg2021-22 Stats - 7.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 1 apg, 20 ...