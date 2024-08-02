Graves makes plans
6 foot 3 recent Glassboro grad Charles Graves has made his plans.Graves is headed to Quality Academy Prep in Texas for a postgraduate season.This season he averaged 20.9 ppg with 38 treys. He was M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news