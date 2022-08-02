Grant makes college pick
6 foot 3 recent St Benedict's grad Jahlijah Grant has made his college pick.Grant has decided to attend D-2 Southern Connecticut.This past season he helped St. Benedict's to a 24-1 record and final...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news