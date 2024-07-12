Goss makes college pick
5 foot 7 former Trenton star Kabrien Goss has made his college plans.Goss has decided to play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Montclair State.He moved from Trenton HS to Roman Catho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news