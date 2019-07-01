News More News
Gordon Makes Pick

Javon Gordon
5 foot 11 recent Delsea grad Javon Gordon has made his college plans.Gordon has decided to attend D-2 University of Sciences in Philadelphia.Gordon finished with 1,465 career points.As a senior he ...

