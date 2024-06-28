Gordon makes college pick
6 foot 6 Barringer senior Zayiare Gordon has made his college pick.Gordon has decided to stay in state and play at Middlesex CCThis season he averaged 10.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg.As a junior he netted 8.9...
