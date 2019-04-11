Gordinier Makes Early Choice
6 foot 5 Red Bank Catholic two sport star Charlie Gordinier has made his early college plans.Gordinier has decided to play football at Boston College.This past season he led the Caseys to a 20-8 re...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news