Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 14:01:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gordinier Makes Early Choice

X1cbcizqouzotsoxsgbw
Charlie Gordinier
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 Red Bank Catholic two sport star Charlie Gordinier has made his early college plans.Gordinier has decided to play football at Boston College.This past season he led the Caseys to a 20-8 re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}