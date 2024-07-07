Goode-Wright finds next college home
6 foot former Covenant College Prep postgrad Ricky Goode-Wright has found his next college home.Goode-Wright is headed from Bryant & Stratton Junior College to Clarion.COLLEGE CAREER2022-23 Season ...
