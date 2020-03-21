News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 14:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Goodall Makes College Plans

Ryan Goodall
Ryan Goodall
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot Toms River East two sport star Ryan Goodall has made his college plans.Goodall has decided to play baseball at the College of NJThis season he averaged 12.8 ppg scoring 23 against Jackson Me...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}