Gjonballa makes college pick
6 foot 7 former Jackson Liberty Star Tim Gjonballa has made his college plansThe 2020 high school grad is playing at Brookdale CC this season.He averaged 3.6 ppg as a senior scoring 16 in a win ove...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news