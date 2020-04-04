News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 17:12:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Giordano Makes College Pick

Trevor Giordano
Trevor Giordano
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 10 Steinert senior Trevor Giordano has made his college plans.Giordano has decided to stay in state and play at Centenary College.He averaged 14 ppg with a high of 29 and 4 treys in a win ov...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}