NJHoops - Gilmore Finds Next College Home

Gilmore Finds Next College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 Bergen County College soph Michael Gilmore has found his next college home.Gillmore is staying in state and transferring to William Paterson. This past season he averaged 9.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg ...

