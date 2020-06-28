NJHoops - Gilmore Finds Next College Home

Gilmore Finds Next College Home
6 foot 2 Bergen County College soph Michael Gilmore has found his next college home.Gillmore is staying in state and transferring to William Paterson. This past season he averaged 9.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news