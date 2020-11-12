Gillikin makes college choice
6 foot 7 Hunterdon Central senior Charlie Gillikin has made his college pick. Gillikin has decided to attend Muhlenberg Last season he helped Hunterdon Central to and 18-9 record, Hunterdon/Warren/...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news