NJHoops - Gill Wins 2020 Big East Sports Excellence Award

Seton Hall men's basketball graduate Romaro Gill (St. Thomas, Jamaica) has been named the 2020 recipient of the BIG EAST Men's Basketball Sport Excellence Award.

The Scholar-Athlete Sport Excellence Award is given to one student-athlete in each BIG EAST-sponsored sport based on academic credentials, athletic accolades or performances and volunteer service to the community. Student-athletes who have attained junior academic standing and a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 are eligible. The winners are chosen by the BIG EAST Faculty Athletics Representative Council.

Gill's honor marks the second straight year that Seton Hall has won a BIG EAST Sport Excellence Award in men's basketball. Michael Nzei captured the honor in 2019.

On the court, Gill, who was the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player, developed into a force in the paint and one of the most feared rim protectors in the country. He led the BIG EAST in blocks per game with 3.2, and was the league's blocks champion with 3.4 blocks during the 18-game conference schedule. At his peak, Gill was blocking shots at an incredible rate; during one five-game stretch from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5, he averaged 5.8 blocks, and that included two eight-block efforts against Providence (Jan. 22) and Georgetown (Feb. 5)

.In the classroom, Gill earned his bachelor's degree in social and behavioral sciences, was a three-time BIG EAST All-Academic team selection, a three-time selection to the NABC Honors Court and a Chi Alpha Sigma inductee. He also earned the University's Academic Merit Award for graduating from Seton Hall with a grade point average above 3.2. As a member of Seton Hall's SAAC executive board, Gill was active in numerous volunteer opportunities, including hospital visits, work at America's Grow-A-Row to help feed the hungry, charity walks for Team Walker and organizing Thanksgiving baskets to donate to families in need. In addition, Gill made headlines earlier this year when he was featured on News 12 for taking the time to FaceTime a young fan who was having a hard time coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gill also served on a national level, representing the BIG EAST SAAC at NCAA meetings and as a part of the NCAA Men's Basketball Oversight Committee for 2019-20.