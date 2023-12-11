Gill St. Bernard's has added a forward from Ireland to their 2023-24 roster.

6 foot 6 Jakub Malecki has joined Gill.

This summer in the U18 European Championships he averaged 5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1 spg. He shot 48% from 2, 43% from three and 67% from the line.

During the summer of 2022 in the Euro U16 championships he netted 5.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.4 apg and 0.9 spg. He shot 36%, 27% and 50%.

