NJHoops - Gilbert Looking For New College Home

Gilbert Looking For New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 6 former Paterson Kennedy star Avante Gilbert is looking for a new college home after one season at D-2 St Thomas Aquinas.This season he averaged 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 0.5 spg in 12.1 mpg for...

