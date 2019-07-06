Gibson Makes Plans
6 foot 2 recent Cherry Hill East grad Carl Gibson has made his college plans.Gibson is headed to Hofstra as a preferred walk-on.As a senior he averaged 20.7 ppg. The coaches named him Olympic Confe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news