{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 14:20:00 -0500') }} basketball

Gertrude Makes Pick

Jacqual Gertrude
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot recent Dickinson grad Jacqual Gertrude has made his college plans. Gertrude is headed to Albertus Magnus in New Haven CT.This past season he led Dickinson to a 17-10 record and final NJHoops...

