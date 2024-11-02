Advertisement

in other news

Carbone has next college home

Carbone has next college home

6 foot 4 former South Brunswick star Justin Carbone has found his next college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers in NBA G-League Training Camps

NJ Hoopers in NBA G-League Training Camps

Aaron Estrada is among the 23 NJ Hoopers in NBA G-League Training Camps

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-2 College Season Preview 2024-25 Bloomfield

NJHoops.com D-2 College Season Preview 2024-25 Bloomfield

Former Hillside star Izaiah Poole is among a strong returning class for Bloomfield

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 2

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 2

Former University star D'Andre Collins was ampong the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the CACC Part 2

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hooper Class of 2026 selected Top 30 All Star at Pangos All East

NJ Hooper Class of 2026 selected Top 30 All Star at Pangos All East

Dillon Adomanis was a NJ Hooper Class of 2026 selected Top 30 All Stars at Pangos All East

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Carbone has next college home

Carbone has next college home

6 foot 4 former South Brunswick star Justin Carbone has found his next college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers in NBA G-League Training Camps

NJ Hoopers in NBA G-League Training Camps

Aaron Estrada is among the 23 NJ Hoopers in NBA G-League Training Camps

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-2 College Season Preview 2024-25 Bloomfield

NJHoops.com D-2 College Season Preview 2024-25 Bloomfield

Former Hillside star Izaiah Poole is among a strong returning class for Bloomfield

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 2, 2024
Germann has college home
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status