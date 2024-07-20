Georgian Court Adds Point
Georgian Court has landed a point guard from Maryland.5 foot 11 Rafael Barcinas has committed to the NJ D-2 program.He averaged 9 ppg and helped Goretti to a 13-7 record.As a junior he played at Un...
